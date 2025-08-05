20 Classic Tracks Produced by the Late Hitman Howie Tee

Celebrate the legacy of Hitman Howie Tee through 20 classic hip-hop and R&B tracks he produced during his influential career.

Hitman Howie Tee’s fingerprints are all over hip-hop’s golden era. Born Howard Thompson in Brooklyn, he helped define the sound of New York in the late ’80s and early ’90s with his unique mix of breakbeats, funk samples, and smooth, streetwise production. His work with artists like Chubb Rock, Special Ed, and The Real Roxanne gave rise to timeless classics that still hit hard today.

Known for both his solo productions and behind-the-scenes wizardry, Howie Tee played a pivotal role in shaping the early careers of artists who’d go on to become legends. From club bangers to storytelling anthems, his beats laid the foundation for some of the most influential tracks in East Coast rap. Whether you’re rediscovering these gems or hearing them for the first time, this playlist pays tribute to a quiet genius whose impact deserves more shine.

1. “All 4 Love” – Color Me Badd Co-produced by Howie Tee, this New Jack Swing classic became a No. 1 R&B crossover hit. 2. I Wanna Sex You Up – Color Me Badd Hitman Howie Tee co-produced this 1991 New Jack Swing smash alongside Dr. Freeze and Spyderman. The track hit No. 1 on the U.S. R&B charts and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing its place as a cultural moment and crossover hit. 3. I Got It Made – Special Ed A breakout hit whose smooth beat and confident flow cemented Special Ed’s legacy. 4. Right Next to Me – Whistle A romantic ‘90s beat that gave the group a soulful moment. 5. Treat ’Em Right – Chubb Rock One of the most energetic anthem tracks of its era—still a party favorite. 6. Think About It – Special Ed A jazz-inflected groove that earned critical respect and widespread airplay. 7. (Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’ – Whistle A playful R&B crossover single with early crossover appeal. 8. Ya Bad Chubbs – Chubb Rock Braggadocio and grit wrapped in classic boom-bap production. 9. The Glock – Vicious A darker, more intense sound capturing early street rap energy. 10. DJ Innovator / I Feel Good – Chubb Rock feat. Howie Tee A beat battle showcase that highlighted both rap and production skills. 11. I’m the Magnificent – Special Ed Confidence and charisma on wax—Howie Tee’s beat helped make the lyric iconic. 12. Just the Two of Us – Chubb Rock A lyrical twist on a timeless R&B classic, featuring graceful sampling. 13. The Chubbster – Chubb Rock A slick, swagger-filled track that became part of Howie Tee’s signature style. 14. Stop That Train – Chubb Rock Reggae-inspired sounds and tight rhymes made this track unforgettable. 15. Romeo Part 1 – The Real Roxanne The gritty voice of early hip-hop meets sharp street production. 16. Bang Zoom (Let’s Go‑Go) – The Real Roxanne A hard-hitting beat driving party energy across East Coast clubs. 17. Wild Thing – E.S.P. His production crossed genres and styles—early proof of his range. 18. Heartbreak Hotel – Little Shawn Emotional depth and melodic tension in a smooth, underrated cut. 19. Hickeys On Your Chest – Little Shawn Tongue-in-cheek and funky—another example of Howie Tee’s playful beats. 20. Romantic Call – Patra feat. Yo-Yo A cross-genre reggae/hip-hop duet showcasing Howie Tee’s versatility.