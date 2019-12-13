Linnethia Monique “NeNe” Leakes let us know she was a rich bitch long ago. The reality TV star has given us so many moments of drama and flare via her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She bites her tongue for no one and because of that, we have a rolodex of some of her most popular catch phrases.
NeNe gifted us with, “Whew! The ghetto” ,”Close your legs to married men”, “Bye, wig!” and “So nasty, so rude”. But my personal favorite is, “I am very rich, bitch!”
Big mood.
NeNe Leakes is truly one of a kind. Her comedic take on the world is what makes her a season regular on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. With that as her stepping stone, she’s been able to take her funny one-liners on the road for a comedy tour. Unfortunately her unfiltered mouth landed her in trouble a time or three, causing her to public apologize for offensive statements she’s made.
One thing’s for sure, NeNe is one rich bitch. She has secured so many bags during the course of her career that she doesn’t have to work another day in her life. In honor of her 52nd birthday, we’re checking out 15 times NeNe gave us rich vibes.
Here Are 15 Times NeNe Leakes Gave Us “Rich B****” Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NENE LEAKES AT THE ELLE, E! AND IMG NYFW KICK-OFF EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes attended the ELLE, E! And IMG New York Fashion Week February Kick-Off Event in a sexy, striped cut-out dress.
2. NENE LEAKES AT MERCEDES-BENZ AWARDS VIEWING PARTY, 2017Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes traded in usual form-fitting clothes for a loose, embroidered frock at the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Awards viewing party.
3. NENE LEAKES DURING A REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA PROMO SHOT, 2017Source:Getty
NeNe posed during a promo shot for the Real Housewives of Atlanta in a strapless pink gown.
4. NENE LEAKES ESSENCE MAGAZINE CELEBRATES OCTOBER COVER STAR KANDI BURRUSS, 2017Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes attended the Essence Magazine celebration for October Cover Star Kandi Burruss in a black, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress.
5. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes is known for giving lewks during her Watch What Happens Live appearances. On one episode she wore an olive green, sleeveless cocktail dress.
6. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty
During another taping of Watch What Happens Live, NeNe wore a white low-cut dress with a high slit.
7. NENE LEAKES AT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND’S 31ST ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA , 2018Source:Getty
NeNe attended the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 31st Anniversary Awards Gala in a gorgeous red, lace gown.
8. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty
During a Watch What Happens Live taping NeNe rocked a champagne-colored satin dress.
9. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty
Whew, the glamour! At yet another Watch What Happens Live taping, Nene showed out in a fur top and wide-leg pants combo.
10. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
I’m just about obsessed with this mustard-colored, satin jumpsuit worn by NeNe at a Watch What Happens Live taping.
11. NENE LEAKES SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes put on her Sunday’s best at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in a sequin skirt suit.
12. NENE LEAKES SIRIUSXM AT SUPER BOWL LIII, 2019Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes looked chic and comfortable at the SiriusXM Super Bowl LIII Radio Row event in a maroon colored sequin pajama set.
13. NENE LEAKES AT THE 145tTH KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019Source:Getty
Now we all know the Kentucky Derby is an event rich folks attend. NeNe Leakes was in great company at the 145th Kentucky Derby in a bright yellow cocktail dress.
14. NENE LEAKES AT THE INAUGURAL SNOBALL FOR THE STREET DREAMZ FOUNDATION, 2019Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes attended the Inaugural SnoBall for the Street Dreamz Foundation in a sequin, money-green dress.
15. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
On her latest Watch What Happens Live appearance, NeNe stepped out in a full on sequin jumpsuit.