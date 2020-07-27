Life as we know it has changed drastically due to COVID-19 ushering in the “new normal.” The annual convergence of nerds, blerds, cosplayers, and comic book enthusiasts, San Diego Comic-Con , didn’t happen in person, but the show went on… online.

Wanting to give fans some sense of normalcy, San Diego Comic-Con brought its panels online, introducing Comic-Con@Home over the weekend. Fans weren’t cheated either as they were blessed with virtual panels and reveals that were worthy of occupying the great Hall H located inside the San Diego Convention Center.

SO what did we see?

Well, we finally got to see some footage from the often-delayed X-Men spinoff horror film, The New Mutants.

Another Marvel show, Helstrom, which will be arriving on Hulu this October, was also unveiled during the virtual con. There were some familiar shows, as well. AMC’s The Walking Dead family of shows were well represented. Fans of the famed zombie apocalypse franchise got their best look at the season 10 finale yet, and a face that has been missing for a few seasons has finally returned as our favorite survivors face their biggest challenge ever.

What caught honestly caught our attention was the new trailer of for the Jordan Peele and JJ Abraham’s produced science fiction series, Lovecraft Country that featured even more eyebrow-raising moments and one massive monster. We can show you better than we can tell you, of course. You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below that premiered during Comic-Con@Home below.

—

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty

HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ & More Trailers Dropped During Comic-Con@Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com