Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA’s Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

Does it feel like you are floating in a sea of pink and green glitter as you scroll down your social media feeds? Today is a special day for Alpha Kappa Alphas everywhere. In addition to it being Founder’s Day, we are about to experience Kamala Harris, first African American and first Asian American Vice President in history, who also happens to be an AKA.

AKA’s are known for their intelligence, grace, beauty, and philanthropic efforts. The sorority can proudly claim Phylicia Rashad, Brandy Norwood, Maya Angelou, Loretta Devine, Ava DuVernay, Alicia Keys, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Coretta Scott King, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rosa Parks, Wanda Sykes, Lynn Whitfield and many more.

Founder’s Day couldn’t have come at a better time. The United States may be preparing to celebrate the inauguration of the first African American Asian American Vice President, but not many of us can say she belongs to their sorority. What an honor! To celebrate their pink and green pride, check out these celebrities who did it up for the gram.

