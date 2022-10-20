Let’s Get Blown: Happy Birthday Snoop Dogg!

When it comes to icons in the industry, very few are more beloved than Calvin Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg.

Snoop, the second of his mother Beverly Tate’s three sons, was born in Long Beach, California. When he was very young, he began singing and playing piano at the Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church. In sixth grade, he began rapping. He also seemed to learn the art of hustling around the same time. He sold candy, delivered newspapers and also bagged groceries in his youth. As he grew older, Snoop continued to wrap in high school, oftentimes garnering huge crowds. After graduating high school and having numerous run ins with the law, he decided to take music a bit more seriously. Alongside his two cousins Nate Dogg and Lil’ ½ Dead and friend Warren G, he began recording homemade mixtapes. One of Snoop’s solo verses on the tapes reached the hands of Dr. Dre. The producer was so impressed that he invited Snoop to audition, which eventually led to Snoop signing to Death Row Records. This was the beginning of a legendary career.

Since he officially hooped in the game on the theme song of the 1992 film Deep Cover and then on Dr. Dre’s debut solo album The Chronic, Snoop has went on to put up gigantic numbers. He has released 19 studio albums, five collaborative albums, 17 compilation albums, three extended plays and 25 mixtapes. In the United States alone, Snoop has sold 12.5 million records. Worldwide, he has sold 37 million. He has garnered 14 top ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including three that went number one. Snoop is widely lauded for his silky smooth laidback delivery, flavor-filled melodic rhyming, his free styling ability and his simple but unforgettable vocabulary.

For all that he’s done in the music industry, it could be argued that he’s had the same impact on the culture outside of music. Snoop is the epitome of a hustler. He has appeared in numerous films and television episodes throughout his career. He also owns his own production company. He founded a Youth Football League that has produced NFL talent over the years. He has commentated just about everything you can imagine ranging from Animal Planet clips and boxing matches. Snoop has released a cookbook and his own wine. Earlier this year, it was announced that Snoop Dogg had fully acquired Death Row Records from its previous owners, The MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). Besides his amazing catalog and incredible business acumen, the thing we all love Snoop the most for is the fact that he’s always himself. There has never been a place where Snoop didn’t find time to spark a blunt and we don’t ever think that’ll change. We’ll forever stan an unapologetic and authentic Black King. Enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite photos of him to celebrate the glorious occasion! To a one of a kind icon, HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY SNOOP!

