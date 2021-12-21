Happy Birthday, Samuel L. Jackson: A Round Up of the Actor’s Best Films [Gallery]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Samuel L. Jackson needs no introduction. The award-winning actor and producer has made a name for himself in film for many decades. Today, we celebrate Jackson’s birthday (Dec. 21) with a round up of his best films over the years.

As one of the most widely recognized actors of his generation, the films in which Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in have collectively grossed over $27 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time next to actor Harrison Ford.

Jackson’s starred in his first widely successful film in 1964’s Pulp Fiction, which has become a cult classic in film. He continues to shine his light in recent films like Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Protege, which debuted this year. Jackson is set to appear in The Marvels, Argylle and Blazing Samurai in 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson has had an amazing career. Yet in the 50 years that he’s been acting in Hollywood, starring in some of the most unforgettable films of all time, he has yet to win an Academy Award for any of his memorable performances. That changes next year as the actor will be a recipient of its 2022 Honorary Awards.

Jackson’s recognition by the Academy feels long overdue as he first began acting professionally in a 1976 episode of the television series, Movin’ On. His film debut was as Gang Member no. 2 in 1981’s Ragtime. He has since amassed more than 100 film credits since then.

Even with his impressive catalogue of films, Jackson has only been recognized once before by the Academy Awards. In 1994, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the cult classic Pulp Fiction. Now, the Academy shared this sentiment on his Honorary Award: “[he is] a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide.”

In these last five decades, Samuel L. Jackson has proven he is a living legend with his many Oscar-worthy performances. From A Time To Kill to Jackie Brown, we have a list of Samuel L. Jackson’s best films throughout his career to celebrate his many noteworthy accomplishments.

Happy Birthday, Samuel L. Jackson!

