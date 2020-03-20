Bianca Lawson is the humble beauty that seems to be aging backwards. The Queen Sugar star has been exercising her acting chops since the age of 9. Today, she hones a hefty resume that includes some classic movies and TV shows.

Bianca’s low-key demeanor was brought into the limelight when her father, Richard Lawson, married the gorgeous Tina Knowles. How dope is it to claim Beyonce and Solange as your stepsisters? Although that connection brought her lots of added attention, Bianca’s line of work can sing it’s own accolades.

When it comes to fashion, Bianca is no wallflower. She comfortably rocks bold, vibrant colors. She can literally light up any red carpet. Bianca dresses her petite frame in a lot of suits and shapeless gowns. She keeps it simple but chic. There’s never anything too loud or over-the-top when it comes to her fashion choices.

Bianca doesn’t look a day past 25 but the truth is, the actress turns 41 today (3/20). In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 of her most fun, vibrant looks.

Happy Birthday Bianca Lawson! Here Are 10 Of Her Most Vibrant, Fun & Fab Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com