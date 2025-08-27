Listen Live
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

Published on August 27, 2025

Source: @coileray / @coileray

Coi Leray is showing off her post-baby body just weeks after welcoming her daughter, Miyoco, to the world.

The rapper recently shared new photos on social media, looking happy, healthy, and confident. Fans have been praising her for how great she looks and how real she’s been about her journey into motherhood.

Coi first announced she was pregnant on New Year’s Day 2025, surprising fans with an emotional post. In April, she and her partner revealed they were expecting a girl with a fun, pink-themed maternity shoot. Since then, Coi has been open about how much being a mom has changed her outlook on life. In an interview with The Shade Room, she shared, “I keep God first, always—I have so many things to be happy about.

I’m about to be a new mom, about to have a little girl. So, she gives me a whole different type of new motivation.”

Coi’s dad, Benzino, is also over the moon about becoming a grandfather. He called it “a beautiful blessing” and said, “Words can’t really describe how happy I am. I know she’s going to be an amazing mother.”

Now, with baby Miyoco here, Coi is stepping into this new chapter with confidence and love. From her glowing photos to her honest words, she’s showing fans what it means to grow, evolve, and embrace motherhood.

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

