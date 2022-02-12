Get Up!

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Super Bowl LVI and you will see a familiar face performing an iconic medley. Mary Mary will be representing their hometown of Inglewood, California as they will perform “Lift Every Voice & Sing” at the big game. Joined by Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, this will be a performance you do not want to miss.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Erica and Tina Campbell as they prepare for this major performance on the big stage.

Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI was originally published on getuperica.com