These Celeb Couples Were Super Stylish For A Fight Night Date Night In Atlanta

It looked like all celeb couples in Atlanta had the same idea for date night on Saturday. The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships took place in A-town and it brought out a bevy of celebrities. Everyone wanted to see the Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight! Whether it was some of our favorite Real Housewives of Atlanta stars or Atlanta rappers like T.I., fight night was a star studded event. You know when stars step out, they do so in their most stylish of wears, and this night was no disappointment. It seemed like Fendi was a sure choice with Todd Tucker and Rasheeda Frost both sporting the high end print.

Click through our gallery to see all of our favorite celebrity couples in attendance and what the stars chose to wear for the boxing event. Whose look was your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!

