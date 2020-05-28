George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As Minneapolis Burns

For a second night, residents protested the Minneapolis Police Department following the fatal arrest of George Floyd. But things went from peaceful to scary as riots broke out overnight.

Minneapolis residents woke up on Thursday (May.28) to their city literally on fire after protesters took the streets and raged on following the death of George Floyd in police company. Protesters are not only upset with the death of another unarmed Black at the hands of law enforcement. They are also risking their own lives in the middle of a pandemic to demand justice for Floyd in calling for the arrest of the officer who had his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he screamed “I can’t breathe” until he eventually became unresponsive subsequently dying at a hospital.

Protests, for the most part, have been relatively peaceful, but protestor’s patience ran without police officers decked out riot gear as they doused them with pepper spray, tear gas, and fired rubber bullets at them. Protestors marched down to the Minneapolis Police Department, with some them eventually turning their attention to businesses in the vicinity of the precinct. A Target, AutoZone, construction site, and abandoned building were burned down.

BREAKING: Live Footage from outside the Target in Minneapolis. The Target seems to be set on fire. pic.twitter.com/6LTmtANmin — Saucy Rossy (@atSerpentine) May 28, 2020

There was some looting as well, and one person was killed, reportedly shot by a business owner protecting their business from looters.

RIOTING & Looters… Some Scattered Scrambling in Stores Amongst Minnesota 🎥 🤯#minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/vCmpAPXgLa — All About Bands Entertainment™ (@AllAboutBndz) May 28, 2020

While many are confused as to why people are acting this way, a young man summed it all up with his impassioned speech, easily explaining why the riots broke out.

Listen to this young man, listen. Wise beyond his years. Speaking truth, 100%. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/tqRN1aondj — Cody Reese (@CodyReese_) May 28, 2020

We feel you and hear you young man, we just hope the people of Minneapolis stay safe out there and continue to demand justice for George Floyd. For more powerful images and reactions from events taking place in Minneapolis, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Stephen Maturen / Getty

George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As Minneapolis Burns was originally published on hiphopwired.com