Fans React To Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Rare Family Halloween Photo As “The Proud Family”

Beyoncè reveals a rare family photo on social media. The award-winning singer brings it full circle in this year’s Halloween costume as the classic Disney cartoon family, “The Proud Family.” The photo is absolutely adorable and it’s making its rounds on social media. Check it out inside.

Beyoncé gives fans a two for one as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. Jay-Z adds his own flare for the family costume look as Oscar Proud. The superstar couple’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy (10) came dressed in main character energy as Penny Proud, while her twin siblings, Sir and Rumi (5), join in the fun as Bebe and Cece Proud, respectively.

The A-list family got their looks down perfectly. Beyoncé captioned the photo with her family dressed in the beloved characters saying, “Family every single day and night.”

The Carter family enjoyed the spooky holiday with their special reenactment of “The Proud Family.” The popular Disney animated series debuted first in 2001 and ran for four years. The show recently received a reboot earlier this year on Disney+ with a new and improved title, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Since then, the new generation has discovered a newfound love for the show.

The beloved series follows Penny, a 14-year-old girl, navigating life through adulthood with the help of her family.

The family’s rendition of the show is a full circle. Beyoncé and her former girl group, Destiny’s Child, as well as her sister Solange Knowles contributed to the show’s soundtrack by singing the show’s notable theme song.

Check out the Carter’s “Proud Family” look below:

Though it is days after the traditional Halloween celebration, fans can’t get enough of their Halloween look. They share their excitement online. Even Beyoncé’s entertainment company, Parkwood, joined in the fun. The company makes light out of Beyoncé’s delay in dropping the Renaissance visuals, posting a side by side of her as Trudy and Suga Mama. They said, “me when that Renaissance digital dropped” versus “me when that Renaissance visual drop.”

Check out fan reactions to the family’s Halloween look below:

