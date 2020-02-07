CLOSE
HomeBHM Photos

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Posted February 7, 2020

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded at Howard University on January 9, 1914 by three students: A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, Leonard F. Morse. The fraternity also help found their sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. When they created the organization, they wanted to be a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. 

Motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”

Colors: Royal Blue and Pure White

Symbol: Dove

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice

2. Al Roker

Al Roker

3. Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

4. Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

5. Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte

6. Rep. John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis

7. Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith
Latest
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 2 hours ago
02.10.20
I Need Security: Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Former 112 Frontman Q Stands With Mase Regarding…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…
 3 days ago
02.08.20
Jay-Z Details His Final Convo With Kobe Bryant…
 3 days ago
02.08.20
Toxicology Report Shows Bobbi Kristina’s Fiancé Nick Gordon…
 3 days ago
02.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close