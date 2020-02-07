CLOSE
Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Posted February 7, 2020

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-letter fraternity created for African-American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven men: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy.

Motto: “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”

Colors: Gold and Black

Symbol: The Sphinx

1. Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick

2. Roland Martin

Roland Martin

3. Hill Harper

Hill Harper

4. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie

5. Keenan Ivory Wayans

Keenan Ivory Wayans
