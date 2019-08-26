CLOSE
HomeTV

Eddie Murphy Finally Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December, Twitter Here For It

Posted 15 hours ago

Saturday Night Live - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Eddie Murphy became a star after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live while in the 80’s. After a too-long hiatus, the renowned comedian will return to host the show that launched his career in December.

Murphy will be holding SNL down during the holidays this December 21.

This will be Murphy’s first time hosting in 35 years. Also, don’t count on his revitalizing Buckwheat. But, plenty of folk are hoping Murphy doubles up as the musical guest, too.

Now that would be epic.

Peep the reactions below.

Eddie Murphy Finally Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December, Twitter Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close