Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to demonstrate supportive Black parenting by defending their kids to the fullest. This week wasn’t any different when a social media post from Wade received some backlash.

The ex-NBA baller recently posted a photo on his Instagram stories that included his 12-year-old kid Zion, Gabrielle Union, and their 11-month-old baby Kaavia. Wade captioned the picture “My girls.”

Wade hasn’t expressed why he captioned the photo “my girls,” but clearly some people weren’t happy with how he labeled Zion.

One Twitter user wrote, “Dwayne Wade is a disgrace. How u call ur son a girl lol wow” while another wrote, “This agenda man Smh & then Dwayne Wade! Look what this world is doing to black men!”

Another person tweeted Wade’s photo with the question “What ya’ll think about this?” Well, Miss Union had time for this one. She responded:

“Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb sh**. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

And that’s that.

This is not the first time Union and Wade have fiercely supported their kids. Back in April, Union and Wade stepped out with Zion to the 11th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade. Various photos were shared to Wade’s Instagram story, according to People, with Zion sported a big smile along with their 17-year-old brother Zaire, their little sister Kaavia, and Union.

For more pics of Wade and Union supporting Zion and the rest of their kids, peep all the love below!

Dream Team: 12 Photos Of Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Fiercely Supporting Their Kids was originally published on globalgrind.com