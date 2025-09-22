Drake Flamed For Rocking Vintage Chanel Overalls At Beer-Chugging Oktoberfest

Whether he does it on purpose or not, if there’s one thing Drake’s good at outside of releasing a hit record, it’s a viral moment.

It’s usually in the form of his outfits, and he delivered another head-scratching look while he was in Germany to support his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

He’s closing out the tour with eight shows throughout Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg, and he decided to really ingratiate himself into the culture by attending Oktoberfest, Munich’s annual folk festival.

Alongside his October’s Very Own crew, Champagne Papi traded in the flutes for a round of beers.

Of course, he went all in on the bit by even rocking lederhosen. Essentially overalls with shorts, he put his own high fashion spin on the classic German garb since it appears to be made of denim and has stitched detailing that includes Chanel’s interlocking C logo on the chest.

Complex later confirmed that the overall are vintage Chanel from 1993.

A close-up shot of his outfit showed he also had a clothing pin with his name besides a heart, and a punny pin that read, “too hot to hendl,” completing the look with his iced-out owl chain.

The look got even more roast-worthy when he posted a head-to-toe shot, which showed he had on long socks and some slip-on slipper-looking mules.

September 23 is Drake’s final show in Europe, marking the end of his summer overseas, which also saw him driving around several countries in support of his Ice Man streaming series, and even sitting for a rare interview with Bobbi Althoff with a scenic Swiss backdrop.

In the interview, he spoke about the culture vulture allegation, which he clearly dismissed, as he has since worn those lederhosen.

“I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially… My intentions are pure. It’s the same way even in music. People will be like, ‘You’re a culture vulture,'” he said. “People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up or shined a light on as me taking… They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it’s a self-serving thing and I think I get real sensitive about that.”

Still, there’s nothing social media loves more than a good Drake roasting session.

See the reactions to his Oktoberfest fit below.

Drake Flamed For Rocking Vintage Chanel Overalls At Beer-Chugging Oktoberfest was originally published on cassiuslife.com

