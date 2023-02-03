Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Doja Cat changes her hair as often as she changes her underwear. We love that for her because it gives us style inspiration for days.

The Woman singer showed off several looks over the course of Fashion Week. From her natural buzz cut to a head-to-toe Swarovski crystal look, she’s had the streets talkin’.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity hairstylist J Stay Ready posted a reel of himself transforming Doja cat from her short hair cut to a blonde bombshell.

Doja Cat is a Libra, which explains her love and flair for fashion. When she steps out, she fully commits to her style theme, from head to toe. She’s not afraid to try something different, and she explores fashion through the lens of an artist. Her ability to comb through looks so frequently is a true form of creative expression.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist hit the fashion week circuit in fun looks and flawless hairstyles. In case you missed it, here are eight times Doja Cat proved she is a hair chameleon.

8 Times Doja Cat Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com