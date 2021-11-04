Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

Hip-Hop’s Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let’s look back at special moments he’s shared with some of your favorite people.

You don’t have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself – remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy’s knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans.

Beyond music, Puff infiltrated the world of fashion with the urban clothing line Sean John. On the small screen, he helped usher in the reality TV era of entertainment with MTV’s Making The Band. On the big screen, he played a small role in the Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball. And on the lifestyle scene, Ciroc remains one of the top adult beverages at your favorite club.

The man has lots to celebrate. And as you can see in the 2019 video below for his 50th birthday extravaganza, he’s got lots of industry pals to celebrate with.

Check out the gallery below for photos of Diddy and Friends for his 52nd birthday.

