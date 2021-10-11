Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Dick Gregory, best know for his triple threat of being a comedian, and author, and for his activism. He used his humor to acknowledge the extensive racial discrimination in America.

RELATED: Dick Gregory Wanted To Keep Black-Owned Media Alive

Gregory made sure we could remember to laugh in hopes to keep us from crying. His jokes pointed out the reality of so many sensitive issues that America goes through, no matter what it meant for his comedic career.

“… when I got involved in the Civil Rights movement… I made a deal with my wife that I would never make a decision based on how will this affect my career.” – Dick Gregory

RELATED: Ayanna Gregory Says Her Father Dick Gregory Taught Her About Rhythm

Enjoy some quotes that deal with race, police brutality and other issues that still apply today.

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian, The Author, & The Activist was originally published on foxync.com