David Oyelowo, Mahershala Ali, & More Attend The Icon Mann Screening Of ‘Don’t Let Go’

On Tuesday, August 27, ICON MANN celebrated David Oyelowo by hosting a screening of his new thriller Don’t Let Go while out in Los Angeles.

Academy-Award winning actor, Mahershala Ali, Isis King, Tameka Raymond, Erica Pitman are just a few of the names that came out that night to celebrate Oyelowo’s latest film. Written, directed and produced by Jacob Estes, the film follows “detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) who gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.”

