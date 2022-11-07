Dave Chappelle’s Returning To Host SNL & Twitter Is Enraged

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Hosting Saturday Night Live around major political elections is always a huge task and this year it’s going to a controversial comedian.

Come next week after the midterm elections, Dave Chappelle will be taking over the hosting on Nov. 12.

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has been at the helm around major political moments– he also hosted on Nov. 7 within days of Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential election, and his first ever hosting took place on Nov. 12 2016 right after Donald Trump became president.

NBC made the announcement Friday night in their infamous corkboard photos, which also unveiled that Black Star –the iconic rap group consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli– will be the musical guest.

The decision to have Chappelle featured on the show comes with controversy as he’s been at war with the LGBTQIA+ community for disparaging jokes he’s made in his 2021 Netflix Special The Closer.

He defended author J.K. Rowling, who made several remarks like gender being a fact, mocking an article that used the term “people who menstruate,” and has since been deemed a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

In The Closer, he jokes about trans people and those who had gender-affirming surgery.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact,” he said. “Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p–sies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p—y, but it’s ‘Beyond P—y’ or ‘Impossible P—y’. It tastes like p—y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

