Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Return To Netflix, Makes Peace With Comedy Central

Dave Chappelle will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest comics of his era, if not all time. What he also deserves credit for is his business savvy after obtaining the rights back from Comedy Central for his famed Chappelle’s Show series, ending a long-running saga positively.
Chappelle, 47, shared a 10-minute video from his stand-up performance at Stubbs in Austin, Texas. The event has to be fairly recent as much of the bit is centered on the comedian’s fight to retain his rights to the popular series that he famously walked away from at its heights.
The show was added to HBO Max’s service without cutting Chappelle in on the deal and he urged his legion of fans not to support the move. Apparently, the strategy worked and now, Netflix, which has a standing partnership with Chappelle, will be the new home of Chappelle’s Show.
In the bit, Chappelle opens about regarding his bout with COVID-19 but also weaves in some expert commentary on the numbers of protests surrounding the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. But what has folks buzzing most of all is his mention of the series.
“I never asked Comedy Central for anything. If you remember, I said, ‘I’m going to my real boss,’ and I came to you [ because I know where my power lies,” Chappelle said, referencing the crowd.
“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle added. “You made that show worthless because, without your eyes, it’s nothing. And you stopped watching it. They called me and I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars.”
Chappelle was able to work things out with CBS Viacom, which owns Comedy Central, thus brokering the deal that will bring Chappelle’s Show back to Netflix beginning this Friday (Feb. 12).
With the news still being absorbed, fans on Twitter are reacting to the good news. We’ve got those reactions below.
