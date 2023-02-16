Damson Idris, Lori Harvey & The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Attend The Season 6 Premiere Event In Los Angeles

The sixth and final season of FX‘s Snowfall will premiere on February 22. Last night (February 15), the cast gathered to celebrate the occasion. Click inside to check out some photos from the event!

The cast and crew of the critically acclaimed crime drama series Snowfall gathered at Los Angeles’ Ted Mann theater to celebrate the premiere of the sixth and final season of the legendary show. The show’s leading man Damson Idris made his first carpet appearance with his girlfriend Lori Harvey. The two were joined by Idris’ cast mates including Alejandro Edda, Gail Bean, Amin Joseph, Michael Hyatt, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson, Tiffany Lonsdale, Christina Horn, Isaiah John and a glowing pregnant Angela Lewis.

Over the course of five seasons, Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

Snowfall will return to FX Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with two brand new episodes. New episodes will follow every week. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Check the trailer out here!

Check out some photos from the premiere below!

