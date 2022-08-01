Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo’s Wife, Accuses Him of Cheating On Her For 8 Years, Twitter Clowns Him

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Love is dead, again, for Crystal Renay and R&B superstar Ne-Yo. Renay put all of the singer’s business on blast accusing him of cheating on her for eight years.

Crystal Renay is so sick of Ne-Yo’s philandering ways and decided to take her grievances to the pulpit of social media on Instagram. Renay claims she has been sharing her life and husband unknowingly for eight years, accusing the singer of having unprotected sex with all of them.

“Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she starts off her statement.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” Renay continued.

Renay pointed out the one positive that came from her relationship with Ne-Yo: the couple’s three children.

“I gained three beautiful children out of this,” she continued before continuing to call out Ne-Yo adding she also gained “wasted years and heartache.”

Yikes.

Ne-Yo Is Getting Killed On Twitter

Ne-Yo did like Renay’s post and responded via a statement on Twitter asking for privacy.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

If Ne-Yo was hoping that would end the social media discourse about him and his alleged cheating ways, he was dead wrong. Twitter users ripped him for seemingly copying and pasting the statement and used the moment also crack jokes on him.

Bruh.

Ne-Yo might want to stay off social media for a few days.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty

Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo’s Wife, Accuses Him of Cheating On Her For 8 Years, Twitter Clowns Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com