‘Count Every Vote’: Election Day Voter Suppression Condemned As Biden Urges ‘Patience’

Joe Biden urged Americans to be patient as votes continue to be counted in the presidential election that has emerged much closer than pollsters predicted.

JUST IN: "We feel good about where we are, we really do," Joe Biden says to supporters as states continue to count ballots. "Your patience is commendable," he says. "We knew this was gonna go long." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/yYqyTtiZDe — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

It was precisely the opposite of what the president asked for as he declared victory at a point when it was too early to determine a winner.

"This is a fraud on the American public… we were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election" Trump claims election victory, but with millions of uncounted votes it is too early to credibly make that claim#Election2020 https://t.co/fVQ13KG8wT pic.twitter.com/144C0V4VTz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 4, 2020

And while there is a debate to be had about why the contest is so tight — when Donald Trump has in theory and in practice that he’s unfit for the job — it was impossible to discount the role that voter suppression was playing in this election.

The development led to the term “count every vote” trending on Twitter as anticipation built to learn the election’s unadulterated results.

Count. Every. Vote. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 4, 2020

To be sure, there have not been any verified cases of voter suppression. However, during his press conference early Wednesday morning, Trump said he was going to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court — the same Supreme Court to which he successfully nominated three justices — to have it order the stoppage of votes being counted.

The president’s spiel was tantamount to him asking for federally sanctioned voter suppression, something that earned a scathing rebuke from Sherrilyn Ifill, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

“This evening, as attention understandably focuses on the eventual outcome of the election, we must recognize that this election reinforces a critical truth: the American election system is broken,” Ifill said in part of a statement emailed late Tuesday night. “The noble and extraordinary commitment of Black voters to participate in democratic elections is consistently mocked by a regime of voter suppression that should shame this nation.”

Ifill very well could have been referring to instances like the North Carolina man who police arrested after he showed up to a polling place in Charlotte while armed and wearing paramilitary gear. The unidentified man was reportedly accused of voter intimidation, something that can and many times does lead to voter suppression.

UPDATE: Charlotte police (@CMPD) arrested the armed man below, who was accused of intimidating voters at a polling site https://t.co/4zliBoGJXU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2020

She also could have been talking about the misleading political robocalls that voters in certain parts of the county have said marred much of the run-up to Election Day. The robocalls reportedly continued Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, a predominately Black city where citizens were given false information about how and when to cast their ballots, according to Michigan’s attorney general.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

The fact that Black voters seemed to be disproportionately targeted by these apparent voter suppression efforts was not lost on Ifill.

“Indeed, today we once again witnessed how this country’s election system disenfranchises and burdens its citizens, especially voters of color,” she continued. “Across the country, numerous voters waited in line for hours to cast their ballots, increasing their COVID-19 exposure risk as they endured this wait alongside their fellow Americans. Others had to navigate misleading signage, polling location changes, and vehicle parking problems as they sought to vote.”

To be sure, the reports of voter suppression were far from one-sided. Multiple claims were being levied against Democrats, especially in Pennsylvania. The reports were purportedly substantiated by video evidence like these below instances in and near Philadelphia.

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with "that rule ain't worth being followed" when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020

VIDEO: There’s already emerging evidence of bizarrely aggressive leftists blocking the doors to a polling station for a certified city-wide poll watcher. What are they doing inside that they don’t want him to see? pic.twitter.com/1T5xB30zRO — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 3, 2020

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

But nothing came from those reports, suggesting that nothing was done wrong. What is wrong, Ifill said, was how polling places could have had inoperable voting machines for a highly anticipated election that officials should have been prepared for. Instead, voters ran into issues like the ones seen in Georgia and Texas, where they physically could not cast ballots.

According to Hank Gibson, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Texas’ First Congressional District, “not a single vote has been cast in the two hours the polls have been open” in his district of Upshur County “because NONE of their voting machines are working.”

In Upshur County in my district not a single vote has been cast in the two hours the polls have been open because NONE of their voting machines are working. — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) November 3, 2020

The same thing happened at one polling place in Ohio experiencing complete outages for “all” of its voting machines. A local journalist tweeted a photo from the First Baptist Church precinct in Bellbrook, a suburb of Dayton.

BREAKING: all machines are down at the First Baptist Church precinct in Bellbrook. They are doing paper ballots as a result. Working to learn more now. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/tCshi3XRBC — Randi Burns (@Randi247Now) November 3, 2020

More than 64 miles away, “the Franklin County Board of Elections was not able to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system,” according to a tweet from the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Because of this, they are shifting to paper pollbooks to check-in voters today.”

This morning we learned that the Franklin County Board of Elections was not able to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system. Because of this, they are shifting to paper pollbooks to check-in voters today. 1/3 — Ohio Secretary of State Comms Team (@SecLaRoseComms) November 3, 2020

A similar situation was playing out in an entire county in Georgia.

Ohio, like Georgia, is widely regarded as an important swing state that is expected to help determine the election’s results.

Local news outlet CBS 46 reported Tuesday morning that “all voting machines are down” in Spalding County in the metro Atlanta area.

#BREAKING: Per Spalding County

Elections all voting machines are down pic.twitter.com/tcueZP00uI — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 3, 2020

Georgia is a state that has traditionally been won by Republican candidates. It is also led by Gov. Brian Kemp, the former Georgia secretary of state who allegedly rigged his own election in 2018.

In Philadelphia, Marc Lamont Hill described his voting experience as a scene of utter confusion.

They moved my polling location to a different spot than it had been for the last few decades. As I started walking over from the old location to the new one, people kept pulling up to me, asking if I knew where to vote. This is incredible. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 3, 2020

Some polling places in New York City were reported as not opening on time as lines that began forming as early as 3 a.m. continued to get longer.

This is how stupid NY is: online it says one of the polling locations is at a retirement facility. DURING COVID. This can’t be right? Election office called: yes that’s right; whatever it says on the site. Go to facility to vote. Door closed; sign: vote at X Location, not here. — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) November 3, 2020

Similar situations were reportedly also unfolding across the country.

Breaking: Reports from people trying to vote we are working to confirm.

Garfield Park/no keys for the machines

Center United Methodist Church/ no Wi-Fi

Guion Middle School/no keys

Friendship Baptist Church/no clerk

School 109/ no keys

Douglass Community Center/ no WIFI — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) November 3, 2020

Election Day got underway just a few short hours after Harris County — home to Houston, the state’s largest city with sizeable Black and Latino populations that reports say are united against Trump at the poll — announced late Monday the closure of nine places where voters could drive-thru and cast their ballots, leaving just one single location to do so.

This is literally voter suppression https://t.co/0hyNqmhQOV — :) (@zoennah) November 3, 2020

The Texas Tribune reported that “Nearly 127,000” voters cast their ballots in the early voting period using the drive-thrus, a relatively modest number considering Harris County’s population of more than 4.7 million. But the point was clear — someone wasn’t playing fair during what has been widely described as the most consequential presidential election in modern history.

It was in that context that Ifill concluded her statement Tuesday night by applauding voters for participating in the democratic process in the face of resistance.

“These reports are deeply alarming. They follow closely on the heels of repeated voter suppression tactics related to mail-in and curbside voting, and reports of intimidation of those casting early voting ballots in several states,” Ifill said. “Voting in an election should not be difficult. While it is unacceptable that voters had to endure these challenges, we commend their fortitude in navigating them and ensuring that their voices were heard.”

Scroll down to see more examples of voter suppression reports on Election Day 2020.

