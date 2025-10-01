Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.

Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.

From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.

Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.