Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999
Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.
Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.
From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.
Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.
1. Tim Couch
1999-2002
2. Ty Detmer
1999
3. Doug Pederson
4. Spergon Wynn
2000
5. Kelly Holcomb
2002-2004
6. Jeff Garcia
2004
7. Luke McCown
2004
8. Trent Dilfer
2005
9. Charlie Frye
2005-2007
10. Derek Anderson
2006-2009
11. Brady Quinn
2008, 2009
12. Ken Dorsey
2008
13. Bruce Gradkowski
2008
14. Colt McCoy
2010, 2011
15. Jake Delhomme
2010
16. Seneca Wallace
2010, 2011
17. Brandon Weeden
2012, 2013
18. Thad Lewis
2012
19. Jason Campbell
2013
20. Brian Hoyer
2013, 2014
21. Johnny Manziel
2014, 2015
22. Connor Shaw
2014
23. Josh McCown
2015, 2016
24. Austin Davis
2015
25. Cody Kessler
2016
26. Robery Griffin III
2016
27. DeShone Kizer
2017
28. Kevin Hogan
2017
29. Baker Mayfield
2018-2021
30. Tyrod Taylor
2018
31. Case Keenum
2021
32. Nick Mullens
2021
33. Jacoby Brissett
2021
34. Deshaun Watson
2022-2024
35. Joe Flacco
2023
36. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
2023, 2024
37. P.J. Walker
2023
38. Jeff Driskel
2023
39. Jameis Winston
2024
40. Bailey Zappe
2024
Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com