Listen Live
Close
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.

Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.

From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.

Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.

1. Tim Couch

Tim Couch
Source: Getty

1999-2002

2. Ty Detmer

Ty Detmer
Source: Getty

1999

3. Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson
Source: Getty

Doug Pederson #18, Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns calls the play on the line of scrimmage during the American Football Conference Central Division game against the Tennessee Titans on 19th November 2000 at the Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The Titans won the game 24 – 10. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,usa,sport,18-19 years,sports team,american football – sport,nfl,quarterback,line of scrimmage,match – sport,tennessee,sports activity,nashville,instructions,tennessee titans,cleveland browns,headwear,sports helmet,afc,2000,offense – sporting position,nissan stadium – nashville,center – athlete,snapping the ball,doug pederson

4. Spergon Wynn

Spergon Wynn
Source: Getty

2000

5. Kelly Holcomb

Kelly Holcomb
Source: Getty

2002-2004

6. Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia
Source: Getty

2004

7. Luke McCown

Luke McCown
Source: Getty

2004

8. Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer
Source: Getty

2005

9. Charlie Frye

Charlie Frye
Source: Getty

2005-2007

10. Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson
Source: Getty

2006-2009

11. Brady Quinn

Brady Quinn
Source: Getty

2008, 2009

12. Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey
Source: Getty

2008

13. Bruce Gradkowski

Bruce Gradkowski
Source: Getty

2008

14. Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy
Source: Getty

2010, 2011

15. Jake Delhomme

Jake Delhomme
Source: Getty

2010

16. Seneca Wallace

Seneca Wallace
Source: Getty

2010, 2011

17. Brandon Weeden

Brandon Weeden
Source: Getty

2012, 2013

18. Thad Lewis

Thad Lewis
Source: Getty

2012

19. Jason Campbell

Jason Campbell
Source: Getty

2013

20. Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer
Source: Getty

2013, 2014

21. Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel
Source: Getty

2014, 2015

22. Connor Shaw

Connor Shaw
Source: Getty

2014

23. Josh McCown

Josh McCown
Source: Getty

2015, 2016

24. Austin Davis

Austin Davis
Source: Getty

2015

25. Cody Kessler

Cody Kessler
Source: Getty

2016

26. Robery Griffin III

Robery Griffin III
Source: Getty

2016

27. DeShone Kizer

DeShone Kizer
Source: Getty

2017

28. Kevin Hogan

Kevin Hogan
Source: Getty

2017

29. Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield
Source: Getty

2018-2021

30. Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor
Source: Getty

2018

31. Case Keenum

Case Keenum
Source: Getty

2021

32. Nick Mullens

Nick Mullens
Source: Getty

2021

33. Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett
Source: Getty

2021

34. Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson
Source: Getty

2022-2024

35. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco
Source: Getty

2023

36. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Source: Getty

2023, 2024

37. P.J. Walker

P.J. Walker
Source: Getty

2023

38. Jeff Driskel

Jeff Driskel
Source: Getty

2023

39. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston
Source: Getty

2024

40. Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe
Source: Getty

2024

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.3

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close