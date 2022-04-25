Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s Newest Cast Member Is Beautiful, Black & Bold [Gallery]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The latest season of Netflix’s popular reality realty show, Selling Sunset, features a new cast member. Season 5 debuted April 22nd to the streaming platform and it introduced fans to their new favorite cast member, Chelsea Lazkani. Get to know her inside.

Chelsea Lazkani has been added to the reality show this season as the Oppenheim Group’s newest realtor. The cast features a host of fabulous realtors from all over the world, yet Lazkani is the first British and Black member of the hit series. Fans thought that Netflix’s solution to their Selling Sunset diversity quota came in the form of the spinoff series, Selling Tampa, but Black fans of the show will be pleased to see the original series is expanding its reach.

Don’t be fooled. Lazkani isn’t just bringing her Black beauty to the screen but she’s coming with a little drama as well. In the Season 5 trailer, Lazkani appears to be a much-needed ally for Christine Quinn. The pair are shown bonding while calling everyone else “peasants.”

Strong Black Lead shared a video introducing Chelsea on social media two days ago with the caption, “Meet Chelsea, the newest, fabulously fashionable cast mate of Selling Sunset. Now streaming!”

The page, celebrating Black voices on Netflix, shared another clip from the show featuring Chelsea and Christine when they officially met.

Be sure to check out the latest season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset streaming now on the platform. Here’s a few things we know about Chelsea Lazkani below.

