Chase Infiniti is having a real moment, and her newest partnership with Louis Vuitton proves it. The breakout star joins a growing list of celebrities repping the brand, highlighting her rising influence across both fashion and entertainment.

“Becoming a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton feels like the beginning of a truly meaningful journey,” Chase told press. “I’m deeply grateful to be part of a legacy of craftsmanship and style.”

According to the house, Chase brings excitement. Women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière shared, “I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight. I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays. Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable.”

Chase Infiniti Fashion: A Louis Vuitton Red-Carpet Moment That Turned Heads

At the fifth annual Academy Gala in Los Angeles on October 18, Chase stepped onto the red carpet in a striking Louis Vuitton gown that was breathtaking. She wore a garment-dyed green silk taffeta bustier dress, structured through the bodice and softened by overstitched pleats that flowed into a sweeping skirt.

The strapless silhouette highlighted her frame without feeling heavy, while the textured fabric added depth and movement. The muted green shade felt rich and unexpected.

Chase kept the styling clean, letting the gown do the work. The fit was precise, the proportions were sharp, and the overall effect felt grown, confident, and very red-carpet ready.

Style Gallery: 8 Looks That Prove Chase Infiniti Is A Fashion Girl

What makes Chase’s fashion run so exciting is her range. Sis is a true fashion gworl.

One night, she leans into body-skimming silhouettes that highlight her petite frame and curves. Next, she’s floating across the carpet in sculptural looks that play with volume, texture, and shape.

She isn’t afraid of a bustier moment or a plunging neckline. She also loves drama, whether that shows up through exaggerated skirts, balloon sleeves, or wide-leg trousers.

While Louis Vuitton may be her newest fashion home, Chase’s red-carpet history includes many designers and aesthetics. Below are some of our favorite looks signifying Chase’s fashion era.

