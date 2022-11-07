10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner!

We’ve been waiting all year to say that, and in just a few weeks many across America will be gathered amongst family and loved ones to give thanks for each other and the blessing of life itself. Of course, it’s also a good reason to consume the best home-cooked multi-course meal(s) you’ll taste all year. Either way you slice it, the key to the occasion is being able to appreciate the things and people in your life that matter the most.

While it can be customary for those who celebrate to arrive for dinner empty-handed, along with an empty stomach, there are the handful who make it a mission to come with at least a dessert dish. When it comes to the latter, there are many rules that go into making sure you come with something that’s delectable and also won’t get you banned from next year’s feast.

There’s also the few of you throwing your first and/or annual Friendsgiving, where attendees bringing a side dish is the center of dinner itself. We say all that to say that many of you will be in fact throwing down in the kitchen, and who doesn’t want to leave a good taste in people’s mouths, right?

We recommend taking a page out of the cooking books — in some cases literally (see above) — of your favorite celebrity foodies. We all know Queen Patti LaBelle can throw down just as well as she scan sing, but you’ve also got a handful of others out there with personal recipes that may just steer you in the right direction this coming Thanksgiving.

If you’ll be the one in charge of cheffin’ up this Thanksgiving, take a look at these 10 celebrity recipes that might just end up in your own family cook book:

