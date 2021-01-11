In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who as passed away in 2021.
As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on.
Check out the list below.
1. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaSource:Getty
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93.
2. Tanya RobertsSource:Getty
“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021
3. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd LittleSource:Getty
Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78
4. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul WestphalSource:Getty
Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer