The fashion world is mourning the passing of two fashion titans. Last week, André Leon Talley succumbed to a Covid related illness and, this weekend, groundbreaking French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died at 73 from natural causes.
“It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day,” read a post announcing the visionary’s transition on social media.
Mugler’s eccentric designs are credited with transforming Haute couture. With bold and sexy cutouts, silhouettes that accentuated the woman’s body, dominatrix inspired styles and theatrical runway shows, Mugler redefined a genre.
Mugler’s designs have been worn by Cardi B, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and so many more. Vogue dubbed the little black dress, that left a big mark, Demi Moore wore in ’93 film Indecent Proposal “one of the 11 best on-screen party dresses of all time.” Beyonce famously wore a Mugler designed Harley-Davidson corset in the visuals for Telephone. Cardi B stunned at the 2019 Grammy awards in his show-stopping “Birth of Venus” creation. And Kim Kardashian wore a one-of-a-kind Mugler design on the illustrious red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala.
Cardi B name-dropped the designer in her verse on Normani’s Wild Side, rapping, “Come take me out this Mugler.” Mugler’s superstar clientele and friends have taken to social media to share their stories and condolences over his death.
Celebrities Wearing Mugler was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cardi BSource:Getty
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Cardi B attends the “Thierry Mugler : Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.
2. Cardi BSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B arrives at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
3. BeyonceSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY, NY – JUNE 22: Beyonce (wearing Thierry Mugler) performs onstage during the Beyonce “I AM…” World Tour at Madison Square Garden on June 22, 2009 in New York City.
4. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West arrive to The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.
5. Miley CyrusSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City.
6. Megan FoxSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Fox attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
7. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Laverne Cox attends Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
8. 22nd NRJ Music Awards – Red Carpet ArrivalsCindy BrunaSource:Getty
CANNES, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: Model Cindy Bruna attends the 22nd NRJ Music Award on November 20, 2021 in Cannes, France.
9. Lady GaGaSource:Getty
SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 10: Lady GaGa performs at HP Pavilion on October 10, 2008 in San Jose, California.
10. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Kim Kardashian is seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
11. BeyonceSource:Getty
Atmosphere at Thierry Mugler celebrates Beyonce’s “I AM…” World Tour at Private Location, on June 22, 2009 in New York City.
12. Diana RossSource:Getty
Diana Ross (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,diana ross,1990-1999
13. Megan FoxSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
14. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 15: Naomi Campbell walks the runway of a Thierry Mugler Show during Paris Fashion Week in the 1990s in Paris, France.
15. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell au défilé Thierry Mugler, Prêt-à-Porter, collection Printemps-été 1992 à Paris en octobre 1991, France.
16. Cindy CrawfordSource:Getty
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH: Cindy Crawford walks the runway at the Thierry Mugler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 1990-1991 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in March, 1990 in Paris, France.
17. Dina Asher-SmithSource:Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Dina Asher-Smith seen attending the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at the Tate Modern on September 01, 2021 in London, England.