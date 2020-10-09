One of the many hardships of having a public relationship as a celebrity is the chorus of sideline pocket watchers clocking how they spend their hard-earned cash. Broke Twitter is currently attempting to drag Taina Williams for buying her boo G Herbo a high-end jeep not realizing it’s one of the better vehicles in the market.

G Herbo, born Herbert Wright, celebrated his 24th birthday Thursday (Oct. 8) in grand fashion. From what images are available on social media and across Twitter accounts following this sort of news, it looks like Williams spent big on Herb buy copping him a Rolex watch among other gifts we’re sure.

However, what’s got Twitter going hamburger, sausage, and baloney meat is the purchase of a Grand Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, a high-end SUV that just rolled out its 2021 version. With a hefty price tag of $87,000, this isn’t a ride you can just walk up and drive off the lot without feeling the hit.

What Check to Check Twitter is really getting their jokes off about is the assumption that Ari Fletcher, G Herbo’s ex and mother of his child, would have laced him up better. Others are simply reacting to the fact that it’s an American made vehicle and not some fancy foreign whip that most of the Hip-Hop world fancies.

Without actually knowing the man’s true feelings or levels of gratitude, the pocket watchers are out here saying Herb didn’t look that impressed with his car despite him taking a photo of him sitting on the hood and even showing approval of how it drove in his first test spin.

Taina’s name is trending on Twitter, unfairly so might we add, but it’s not all slander as some are checking the brokies out here that they couldn’t afford that truck on their best days working the pole.

Check out those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Broke Twitter Watching Taina Williams’ Pockets After She Copped G-Herbo A Trackhawk was originally published on hiphopwired.com