Broccoli City Festival 2023 Line-Up Announced [Ticket Giveaway Details]

It’s About That Time! Broccoli City Festival is Back and the line-up is firreee!

Broccoli City Festival is back at RFK Stadium July 15 & 16 and is hosted by our favorite terror Little Bacon Bear! WKYS 93.9 has your chance to win FREE PASSES! Download our App, listen live and stay locked in with 93.9 WKYS so you won’t miss your chance to win!

See Who’s performing this year in the gallery and checkout the fun we had at previous BCFs below…

Broccoli City Festival 2022 [Photos, Performances & Exclusive Interviews]

Lil Wayne Performance At The 2019 Broccoli City Festival [Video]

Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli City Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy

