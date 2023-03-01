HomeMusic

Broccoli City Festival 2023 Line-Up Announced [Ticket Giveaway Details]

It’s About That Time! Broccoli City Festival is Back and the line-up is firreee!

Broccoli City Festival is back at RFK Stadium July 15 & 16 and is hosted by our favorite terror Little Bacon Bear! WKYS 93.9 has your chance to win FREE PASSES! Download our App, listen live and stay locked in with 93.9 WKYS so you won’t miss your chance to win!

See Who’s performing this year in the gallery and checkout the fun we had at previous BCFs below…

1. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan Source:Getty

2. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty

3. Brent Faiyaz

4. Fat Trel

5. Glorilla

6. Lola Brooke

7. City Girls

8. Rema

9. Mariah the Scientist

10. Saucy Santana

11. Ice Spice

12. Kodak Black

13. Chlöe

14. Asake

15. Finesse2Tymes

16. Coco Jones

17. LaRussell

18. TiaCorine

19. OG Bobby Billions

20. Tre’ Amani

