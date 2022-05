Broccoli City Festival 2022 [Photos & Exclusive Interviews]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Broccoli City Festival is back and the city came out to enjoy it all! With performances from hometown favorites Wale, Ari Lennox, Rico Nasty and Alex Vaughn plus a surprise from No Savage in addition to superstars like Wiz Kid, Tems, Summer Walker and so many more, you already know the vibes were on 100!

Take a look at our exclusive interviews with Tems and Alex Vaughn plus see photos from everything you missed at this year’s festival below…

