Listen Live
News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?

Published on September 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For "Callous" Comments, X Reacts

Source: Noam Galai / Getty / Brian Kilmeade

Brian Kilmeade thought subjecting the unhoused to involuntary lethal injections was a great solution to stop crime. After deservingly getting dragged for his comments, he is now apologizing.

The Fox & Friends lead anchor really stepped in it during a discussion on Wednesday’s edition of the show, where they were talking about the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a new focus of attention among Donald Trump and Republicans’ push to be “tough on crime.” 

His cohost, Lawrence Jones, went on a wild rant about unhoused individuals, saying, “A lot of them don’t want to take the programs or get the help that is necessary; you can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we’re gonna give you, or you’re going to be locked up in jail.”

Kilmeade didn’t want to miss out on the stupidity, adding, “Or involuntary lethal injection or just kill ’em.”

It took a few days and plenty of outrage; now, Kilmeade is apologizing for his head-hunting comments he made.

“In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again,” he said. “Now, during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark.”

He continued stating he is “obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Social Media Is Wondering Why Brian Kilmeade Still Has A Job Following His Comments

Interestingly, Kilmeade still has a job, unlike many people, like Matthew Dowd, who are being handed pink slips for sharing their thoughts on Charlie Kirk and pointing out Kirk’s penchenct for saying blatantly racist nonsense before his assassination during a stop on his “Prove Me Wrong” tour.

Social media has been keeping its foot on Kilmeade’s neck, applying pressure to Fox News to reconsider the longtime host, who has been with the network since the 1990s.

We see the, and so do many other people. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Right

2. Just saying

3.

4. Some much-needed context

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Sports

Molly Qerim Announces Departure from ESPN’s ‘First Take’ After Nearly a Decade

27 Items
Celebrity

Head Turning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release
8:42
Entertainment

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Radio One D.C. Lupus Graphics
News

Join Radio One DC For The Walk to End Lupus Now®

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close