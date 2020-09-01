Brandy & Monica’s #Verzuz Brought The Hits, “Tension,” & Those White Shoes, All 1.2 Million Viewers Won

The long-awaited VERZUZ “battle” between R&B heavyweights Brandy and Monica did not disappoint.

Before we hopped into September, long-time “musical rivals” Brandy and Monica took part in the VERZUZ event that fans have been begging Timbaland and Swizz Beatz for. Immediately as two embraced, the awkwardness and “tension” was on full display and immediately hinted that we would be getting a VERZUZ that will be talked about for a long time.

Before they got into the music, they got a “surprise” video call from our future Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. While gushing over the two artists, Harris was able to get in a call-to-action stating, “You both used your voices in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote, right?”

The event also just happened to be plugged by the When We All Vote initiative, which is co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who was also one of the many big names watching the monumental VERZUZ event going down. Other celebs including Brandy and Monica collaborators Missy Elliott, Johnta Austin, and Queen Latifah.

A limited run of merch for tomorrow's #VERZUZ is now available! — 100% of the proceeds will go to @michelleobama’s #WhenWeAllVote because November counts in every way for us 🔥 See y’all tomorrow night! Shop here: https://t.co/n15Tu9BULe pic.twitter.com/vU9LUNQNnD — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) August 30, 2020

Keke Palmer, Toni Braxton, Fantasia, Solange, and Tyler, the Creator, were also locked in. Fans caught a hilarious exchange between Solange in and Tyler as they tried to figure out if Monica was wearing boots or pants.

Crying at Solange and Tyler the creator trying to figure out what Monica is wearing😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/tmBmPHvhi3 — Abyan🌵 (@Abyan2911) September 1, 2020

Fans have been pushing for this matchup to go down since Swizz and Timbo started the online streaming series. Monica hinted that she was down speaking with Atlanta’s V103 during a May interview but specifically stating she would only participate if it was a “celebration” of the artist’s careers.

“I understand the idea of (Verzuz), and I think it’s really, really entertaining, and it is an incredible idea,” speaking on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s brainchild.

“One thing that has happened to me my whole career is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is us being polar opposites makes it dope.”

Monica isn’t kidding when she that both her and Brandy are the polar opposites cause it was clearly visible as the night went along. While many of the record-breaking 1.2 million viewers couldn’t help but continuously harp on the “tension” between the two singers, that could have been both Brandy and Monica’s intentions the entire time as they went hit for hit during the 3-hour event.

As for the winner, we always like to say the viewers won, but according to Billboard, it was Brandy who walked away with a tight victory. This viewer, in particular, thinks Brandy won by a mile. We would also like to add that Black women once again delivered one of the best VERZUZ events ever, sorry fellas.

Anyway, like every other VERZUZ event, we were blessed with some hilarious reactions as well as memes featuring Monica’s infamous white shoes from her “Before You Walk Out of My Life” visual. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Fred Lee / Getty

Brandy & Monica’s #Verzuz Brought The Hits, “Tension,” & Those White Shoes, All 1.2 Million Viewers Won was originally published on hiphopwired.com