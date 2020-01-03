Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer For Calling Blue Ivy Ugly

Imagine waking up, refreshed in a brand new decade with all of its positive possibilities and your first instinct is to get on Twitter and attack a Black child.

Well, this is exactly what Vanity Fair film and TV critic, K. Austin Collins, did on Wednesday when he thought he was being cute trolling Blue Ivy Carter by basically calling her ugly.

See, it all started when the rest of us were completely shook by the pictures of the 7-year-old looking fab with her mama Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion having a blast on New Year’s Eve.

Look at the silk press she got going on!

Yet Austin, who is disappointedly Black, clearly took issue with so much attention and praise Blue was getting that his anti-Blackness jumped all the way out.

“I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her,” he said in the since-deleted tweet.

He then doubled down hoping that the child would outgrow her “ugly phase.”

To make matters worse, a white journalist from Harper’s magazine, Violet Lucca, tag-teamed on this nonsense, suggesting that she will turn to plastic surgery to alter her looks when she gets older – also comparing her to Kylie Jenner.

🚨🐝ATTENTION BEYHIVE🐝🚨

We need to trend the following hashtags:#BoycottVanityFair#BoycottTheNewYorker

They are willfully ignoring the anti-black and immoral actions of their employee @melvillmatic. Until they rectify the situation, we will boycott @VanityFair and @NewYorker. pic.twitter.com/lN5w86JT8a — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 2, 2020

After getting called out and dragged to hell and back, both called themselves apologizing, but it felt pretty half-a**ed to me.

“I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls, in particular, deserve better,” said Collins

I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) January 2, 2020

Now Lucca stressed that her tweet was “petty,” but she also fumbled her apology trying to play the victim.

“…Children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist.”

Adding, “I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery someday, like many children of famous people do.”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “I’m truly sorry to anyone who was reminded of past hurt because of my comments. I truly believe Blue Ivy will go to the grave without knowing who I am, which is neither here nor there, but on the off chance she sees it—I’m sorry, young lady. You’re gonna go far no matter what.”

You know all of this is tiring because there should be a “hands-off” approach to children. Yet, Blue has never known what it’s like to exist in this world without folks coming for her hair, her nose, and her looks.

Explain to me: What’s exactly wrong with having Black features? Not a damn thing. Also, explain to me why are we so quick to attack Black girls for being themselves?

I can only point to self-hate and this is exactly what it looks like. Thankfully, Black Twitter was not here for any of it:

