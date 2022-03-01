Black Voters Matter To Mark Selma March Anniversary With Full Week Of Voting Rights Events

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Over the course of seven days beginning Thursday, BVM and six other civil rights groups will each respectively lead separate days of events geared to not only bring attention to the importance of voting rights ahead of the pivotal 2022 midterm elections.

The week’s theme is “Return to the Bridge: Fight for the Vote!” in a nod to the Edmund Pettus Bridge that crosses the Alabama River heading into Montgomery.

