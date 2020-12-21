With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

The day of our ascension has arrived, and while we really didn’t get superpowers, we did get plenty of A+ jokes.
Without a doubt, Black Twitter is the greatest thing to ever happen to the social media medium. Only Black Twitter could take Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction that will see the two planets be only 0.1 degrees apart and turn it into one of the most insanely hilarious days on Twitter.
All of this happened after Twitter user @lottidot replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine claiming that life-saving medicine would be a tool used by the government to block Black people from reaching their full potential by somehow changing our genetic code.
As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽🦯 they wanna make us average
— ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020
Of course, that is just one of the many conspiracies dangerously being floated around about the miracle vaccines that have been authorized for use. Black Twitter couldn’t help but take her ridiculous statement and turn it into one of the biggest moments on Twitter, not called #NiggerNavy.
The hilarity came in the form of Black Twitter joking how they would use their fictional powers if they received them to help liberate slaves, get our stimulus money, or just their reactions to them finally realizing their newfound potential. Shaun King is still waiting for his powers to kick in.
We have been laughing all day, and honestly, this day was much-needed as the country is still trying to get out of the hole the lame-duck president has put us in with his terrible response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
You can peep all of the hilarious #negrosolstice memes in the gallery below.
1. We been ready.
Y’all getting ready? pic.twitter.com/3i7dENg79v— lele (@orang3_aura) December 20, 2020
2. LOL
Me trying to console my wife since she aint got her powers yet. pic.twitter.com/jw26k7T5wt— Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) December 21, 2020
3. Howwwwlllinngg
Yall felt that... pic.twitter.com/OphjQix01S— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) December 21, 2020
4. Accurate
fox news tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WLc32vAiRO— Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 21, 2020
5. Screaaammmiiinnnngg
Me time traveling to give Harriet & the Slaves some Dracos pic.twitter.com/MLm98qJDSA— IG @ Drebaexo (@Drebae_) December 21, 2020
6. Cyclops not ready for this level of sassy.
Me when Cyclops sends me on a mission #negrosolstice pic.twitter.com/rmCXUwvTuR— Ricky Spanish (@hoodopulence) December 21, 2020
7. No chill LOL
Y’all, these powers >>>— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 21, 2020
I’m getting stronger by the second! pic.twitter.com/jMXSdccinw
8. OH MY GOD LOL
Drake trying to see if Adonis got superpowers pic.twitter.com/es8zDLulCb— What You Expect? (@WYExpect) December 21, 2020
9. Understood
Me and my niggas using invisibility to run up on Joel Osteen pic.twitter.com/ryC5ALjEzr— ♡𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘻𝘎𝘶𝘛𝘻𝘥 ˣ⁷♡ (@dhscoikon) December 21, 2020
10. Yall play too damn much.
when the roach bit you at 12 pic.twitter.com/wRPRGJDPva— Sauce❸ (@CSauceSupply) December 21, 2020
11. Understood
Black people when they walk past a police precinct today...— N****damus (@Bignole936) December 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/izQv1jUNqc
12. Chiiilllllll
AYOOO OUR POWERS DONT WORK pic.twitter.com/unxmQQE5wg— AഗCE (@localjefe) December 21, 2020
13. LMAO
Your powers remind me of Storm. Well, you can call me a Storm chaser hahahaha. No but really the name's Brad. pic.twitter.com/Fp6GJURMvA— How much time do you need for YOUR PROGRESS? (@ChrisTheFlyest) December 21, 2020
14. Damn
15. BIG HORNY
me tonight testing if orgasms intensify with our superpowers pic.twitter.com/nob01Xpvyo— PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE🥳 (@clxtasaurusrex) December 21, 2020
16. Oop
I traveled back in time and taught proper sex education so some of y’all may start to fade away in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/0JMJIklhbQ— 𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐢 💓 (@muadiddy) December 21, 2020
17. HA!
how Jamaicans unlocking their powers tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oLG6wCYvAx— ➖blaine (@Blaiine_O) December 21, 2020
18.
It’s morphin time!!! pic.twitter.com/wHww970AfY— if you’re reading this, remind me i got shit to do (@Dee_Ar_Jay) December 21, 2020
19.
Today Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iQ7i7AzyYq— billiam jaron. (@Will_daReal) December 20, 2020