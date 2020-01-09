Black Twitter Hands Over “Black Card” Privileges With Hilarious Results

Black Twitter has long been one of the cleverest sections of the fast-moving social media network, and once again they have a new trending topic going. The “Black Card” trend started going off Thursday morning with many users playfully handing over their card privileges with hilarious results.

It appears that Twitter user @notcapamerica began the whole thing on Wednesday after admitting he’s never seen The Wiz, which starred Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Nipsey Russel, Lena Horne and more.

“Don’t revoke my black card but I have never seen The Wiz,” @notcapamerica tweeted.

From there, other folks began chiming in with their reasons for handing over their Black Card, including not enjoying Hennessy, not knowing how to play spades, and never eating chitterlings (nobody should be eating that, by the way).

There were also folks admitting to not being hip to the music of R&B and Soul veterans like Frankie Beverly & Maze, and also some users saying that they enjoy pumpkin pie over a sweet potato one. And without doubt, there’s a lot of crazy talk with people declaring macaroni and cheese trash and other explosively bad takes but this is the Internet so the stunting is high.

But overall, folks are having fun cracking on themselves for not being into some of the defining traits of the Black experience and we should know full and well there’s more to Blackness than that.

The trending topic is slowly brewing so we’ve got some of the funniest ones we’ve seen thus far listed out below.

Don’t revoke my black card but I have never seen The Wiz. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 9, 2020

