‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It’s Time For A Recast

Letitia Wright plays the most intelligent woman on the planet in Black Panther, but she’s showing a complete lack of intelligence regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in real life.

Like the sports world, Hollywood also has its share of anti-vaccine champions. One of them being Letitia Wright, who caught hell on Twitter after she expressed her hesitancy about the proven life-saving vaccines saying in a since-deleted tweet stating, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

Wright eventually left Twitter, smartly, to focus on the upcoming Chadwick Boseman-less Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. While she is not on social media (as far as we know) expressing her incorrect views, she is still sharing them nonetheless, allegedly. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter highlighting anti-vaccine sentiment among Hollywood actors revealed that Wright had been reportedly sharing those views on the Atlanta set of the highly-anticipated Marvel film.

Per THR:

A number of performers, from Rob Schneider (now shooting Netflix’s Home Team) to Letitia Wright (filming Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), have shared anti-vaccine positions on social media. In Wright’s case, a set source says she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production. The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December.

If this is indeed the case, it is a huge no-no when it comes to the House of the Mouse. Disney is one of the many companies requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. THR reports “will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.).”

While Twitter is has been excited about Black Panther: War for Wakanda, fans of the franchise initially expressed reluctance about it after Chadwick Boseman’s passing urging Disney/Marvel Studios not to recast his character. Kevin Feige revealed the studio has no plans to bring in another actor to play the role of T’Challa, and Marvel Studios will do the film in a way ” that would make Chad proud.”

Comic book fans are well aware that T’Challa’s sister, Princess Shuri, takes up the mantle of the titular superhero and expected that to be the case in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following these recent developments with Wright, many are having second thoughts. Some Twitter users are even suggesting that Marvel Studios should recast the role of Shuri.

If this is the case, we are intrigued to see how this will play out. We don’t expect Marvel Studios to fire Wright due to the fact the film has already started production. But, if this is the case, Wright’s continued anti-vaccine stance could be a problem going forward.

You can peep more reactions to Letitia Wright allegedly peddling anti-vaccine rhetoric on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set below.

