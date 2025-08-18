Listen Live
Entertainment

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Wiz

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, based on a book, person or event, many of us have a favorite movie. And for many of us music lovers, a movie with a phenomenal score or soundtrack is the next best thing to our favorite album or mixtape.

Throughout the decades, there have been many movies, whether depicting fictional artists or some of our favorites, that we always just have to sit down and watch, no matter what. Sometimes you need to see the full scope— the spotlight, the sacrifice, the trials, and the triumph that an artist goes through behind every hit, no matter if it’s a biopic of your favorite artists or a musical introducing new characters. And with something as special and delicate as Black music, we celebrate even harder when Hollywood actually depicts the story right.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Black music movies that music lovers and cinema enthusiasts alike can go through and enjoy.

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Dreamgirls (2006)

2. The Wiz (1978)

3. The Temptations (1998)

4. Ray (2004)

5. Get On Up (2014)

6. The Five Heartbeats (1991)

7. Sparkle (1976)

8. The New Edition Story (2017)

9. The Bobby Brown Story (2018)

10. Purple Rain (1984)

11. Carmen Jone (1954)

12. Idlewild (2006)

13. What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

14. Hustle & Flow (2005)

15. Roxanne Roxanne (2018)

16. School Daze (1988)

17. Sister Act II (1993)

18. The Fighting Temptations (2003)

19. The Bodyguard (1992)

20. The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992)

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close