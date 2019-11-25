The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals From Black Owned Businesses

Black Friday is near and the deals are plentiful. It seems like everywhere you turn on the Internet, another brand is popping up with a percentage off or enticing us with savings. What’s the best deals?! Where to look? However, when you are spending your money this holiday season, think of spending it more consciously. There are many Black owned businesses that can use the sales and the support. We rounded up the best Black Friday deals from Black owned business.

MENTED COSMETICS

Mented Cosmetics is one of the few Black owned businesses to successfully raise over $1M dollars for funding. They have a range of nude lipsticks that fit all shades of melanin. This Black Friday, they are offering 30% off lipsticks. Want to explore their other products? They are offering 25% off cheek, 20% off face, and 15% off eyes.

JUVIA’S PLACE

Juvia’s Place has a Black Friday Bundle featuring their top sellers for $90.00, a $160.00 value! Talk about a steal. Spending almost $100.00 can seem steep, but your getting all the following: A Tribe Eyeshadow Palette, Nomad Eyeshadow Palette, Warrior 3 Eyeshadow Palette, Nubian Coral Palette, Tribe Volume 3 Pressed Highlighter, Highlighter Brush, 5 Piece Brush Set, Royalty 2 Loose Highlighter, Heroine Glow 1, Bella Blush, and Fumi Lip Gloss.

BOMBA CURLS

Bomba Curls is starting their Black Friday sale early for existing reward members (beginning on 11/25). You can get 25% off of the Forbidden Oil. Wait until Cyber Monday and you’ll get a free Scalp Massager included with all orders.

THE LIP BAR

The Lip Bar is having quite a year and recently extended their products beyond lipstick to include makeup like foundation, blush, and more. They will be offering up to 50% off their site for Black Friday.

BLK/OPL

Black Opal Beauty is one of those drugstore brands that is affordable but works really well. I’ve always been a fan of their foundation stick, which is one of their best sellers. For Black Friday, the brand will be offering 50% off the retail price when you purchase 3 select products together. The offer will run from Black Friday – Cyber Monday.

PEAR NOVA

Pear Nova is a cruelty free, vegan nail brand that just recently launched a gel polish. As someone who wears this polish regularly, I can promise it’s pigmented and lasts long. Rachel James, owner of Pear Nova, is going the extra mile this Black Friday, she’s offering 20% off the site and letting the deal extend til’ December 1st. If you are in Chicago, you can get 10% off services at Pear Nova Studio and 20% off product in store. No code needed!

OYIN HANDMADE

Oyin Handmade are designed to not only meet your beauty needs, but also improve your personal health and wellness with natural and organic ingredients. The entire line is made from hand, bottled and packaged in their Baltimore based production kitchen and warehouse. They are offering 30% off on hair and body goodies beginning November 25th and going until December 2nd. Use this code: Thanks30

URBAN HYDRATION

Urban Hydration makes wonderful spa and travel inspired bath, body, and hair care products. An avid user of this brand (their body lotions are the best), I also love that they are driven to save the planet with each purchase. Every purchase of one of their products, Urban Hydration donates a gallon of water to help a village in Kenya. Stay moisturized AND give back?! We’re in. They are offering 30% off your entire cart beginning this week and on Black Friday, they are offering 50% off the entire site. Still not enough?! Wait until Cyber Monday and you can get 70% off!!! Thank us later.

EDEN BODY WORKS

Eden Body Works is offering $10.00 intro trio so you can for you to try their coconut shea line. Three, 8oz products for $10.00?! We’re with it. They are also offering a Holiday box deal for $15.00 from November 29th through November 30th. On Black Friday, they are offering $5.00 items + $5.00 shipping on Cyber Monday.

LOZA TAM

Hat hair is a real thing and for naturalistas, it can be rough. Protect your strands with a satin lined head wrap, turban, headbands and head covers. Loza Tam offers cute products available in African prints, colors, and more. For Black Friday they are offering 25% off full priced items with the code Friday25.

CAMARA AUNIQUE LASHES

Lashes can make your eyes pop and we are in love with the ones created by celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique. Wear the same lashes women like June Ambrose and Angela Davis! For Black Friday, she’s offering a slew of deals including buy 2, get one free. For the free lash after you buy 2, you’ll need to use the code FREE + whatever lash you want for free (i.e. FreeJune, FreeLisa). The entire site is 25% off for Black Friday and you’ll get a free lash applicator with a purchase of $50.00 or more (while supplies last). She will also have a lash bundle sale where you can get the entire collection for $54.00. Shop here.

MAYVENN HAIR

Mayvenn Hair is one of Serena Williams’ investments. They will be offering 25% OFF site-wide and it will include a free install! (If you purchase 3 or more bundles, closures, or frontals, Mayvenn will pay for your salon visit to get them installed). Normally you cannot pair the free install promotion with anything else, so this is a big deal!

UOMA BEAUTY

Uoma Beauty launched this year with models like Halima Aden starring in their campaign. For Black Friday, they are offering 40% off site wide + free shipping (but no returns allowed).

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals From Black Owned Businesses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com