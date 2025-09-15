Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Excellence Was Front Row At The 2025 Emmys With These Black Celebrities Making History [Gallery]

Published on September 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025-emmys-black-winners

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night (Sept. 14) at the Peacock Theater in L.A., and Black excellence was in the building, on stage, and in the history books. Check out a list of Black celebrity winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards inside.

From Queen Bey finally adding “Emmy Award Winner” to her résumé to Tramell Tillman breaking barriers in the drama category, the night was proof that when we show up, we show out.

Related Stories

Let’s start with the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, because the pre-game was stacked. Beyoncé snatched her first Emmy when she won Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming, thanks to her jaw-dropping wardrobe design for the 2024 NFL halftime show, affectionately dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl. The Beyhive can officially breathe, because she took it on home.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama slid back into the winner’s circle with another Emmy trophy for Outstanding Narrator on Netflix’s Our Oceans. Smooth voice, big words, and vibes strong enough to put Morgan Freeman on notice.

Then there was Kendrick Lamar, who added an Emmy to his Pulitzer and Grammy haul. The rap messiah won Music Direction for his work on the Super Bowl halftime show. At this point, K.Dot is building a trophy cabinet that needs its own wing in the Smithsonian.

The moment that had social media and the aunties screaming came courtesy of actor Tramell Tillman. The Severance star made history as the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. That’s right, in 77 YEARS, no brother had touched that trophy until now. And let’s be real: if you’ve seen his bone-chilling, layered performance, you know the win was well deserved.

While the night gave us glam, speeches, and the usual Hollywood pomp, it was the Black winners who carried the show on their shoulders. Beyoncé got her long-overdue moment, Obama kept his narrator bag flowing, Kendrick proved hip-hop stays elite, and Tramell Tillman broke ceilings that should’ve been shattered decades ago.

The Emmys may be Hollywood’s party, but this year? It felt like a family reunion cookout with golden statues as party favors.

Check out a gallery of the 2025 Emmy Black celebrity winners below:

The post Black Excellence Was Front Row At The 2025 Emmys With These Black Celebrities Making History [Gallery] appeared first on Bossip.

Black Excellence Was Front Row At The 2025 Emmys With These Black Celebrities Making History [Gallery]  was originally published on bossip.com

1. Tramell Tillman Makes History

Tramell Tillman Makes History Source:Getty

Tramell Tillman Makes History at 2025 Emmys

2. Beyoncé FTW

Beyoncé FTW Source:Getty

3. Kendrick Lamar On A Crazy Run

Kendrick Lamar On A Crazy Run Source:Getty

4. Barack Obama Back With Another Win

Barack Obama Back With Another Win Source:Getty
More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Sports

Molly Qerim Announces Departure from ESPN’s ‘First Take’ After Nearly a Decade

27 Items
Celebrity

Head Turning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release
8:42
Entertainment

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Radio One D.C. Lupus Graphics
News

Join Radio One DC For The Walk to End Lupus Now®

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close