I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made It To The End Of Horror Films

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Happy Halloween!

Today is all about ghouls, goblins and psycho killers hell-bent on gruesomely claiming the lives of innocent victims as some sort of revenge plot in a slasher film — OK, the day is more about dressing like them, but you get the idea.

An unfortunate trend in these aforementioned horror movies though seems to be that Black people simply can’t catch a break. On top of being undercast as a token character of color in the first place, we’re also usually the ones to be killed off first. However, there are some standout examples that broke the mold and gave Black people everywhere hope that, if a killer doll ever came through snatching souls, we too could survive to see the ending credits.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Whether it took karate moves learned from kung fu flicks, a dream world that gives you superpowers, a trusty pocketknife stashed in your back pocket or just knowing how to outrun the killer until the end, these 10 Black horror movie survivors showed us all the ways you can outsmart the likes of killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Chucky, a fisherman with a hook or the handful of other deranged murderers in the scary movie genre.

For those in the festive spirit, this list can also help you with any last-minute Halloween costume ideas or in choosing a horror movie marathon to dedicate the day to if you plan on staying in. Either option is a valid choice, but be sure to remember a few survival tips as you watch because, well, you just never know — it’s crazy out here!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

From surviving soul sisters like Brandy and Jada Pinkett-Smith to hip-hop horror heroes like Ice Cube and Busta Rhymes, take a look at 10 characters that showed us that Black people actually have a chance at making it to the sequel in scary movies — SPOILERS AHEAD:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made It To The End Of Horror Films was originally published on blackamericaweb.com