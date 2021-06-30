Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner And Back To A Free Man

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:40 p.m. ET, June 30, 2021

Originally published: Sept. 26, 2018

Bill Cosby has gone from being called “America’s Dad” to being convicted of aggravated sexual assault to maintaining his innocence to — unexpectedly — being abruptly released from prison on Tuesday on a legal technicality that critics said did not absolve him of crimes he has acknowledged committing.

The 83-year-old’s life and career, the latter of which took off on television in 1965 with the hit series “I Spy,” wasn’t always so complicated. Before settling in his infamy, Cosby would go on to become a famous household name for his family-friendly style of comedy, including, of course, “The Cosby Show,” which aired from 1984 to 1992.

In later years, Cosby became focused more on being an education activist. But he also received scrutiny for his biting critiques of the Black community. In his famous “Pound Cake “speech in 2004, Cosby stereotyped Black youths and their families based on arbitrary names.

“With names like Shaniqua, Shaligua, Mohammed and all that crap and all of them are in jail,” Cosby famously said during that speech, which also included the following gem: “Are you not paying attention, people with their hat on backward, pants down around the crack? Isn’t that a sign of something, or are you waiting for Jesus to pull his pants up? Isn’t it a sign of something when she’s got her dress all the way up to the crack…and got all kinds of needles and things going through her body? What part of Africa did this come from?”

By 2014, his career changed in an instant after comedian Hannibal Burress made a joke about rape allegations that had long dogged Cosby and encouraged people to do their own research about the claims. By December the following year, Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the then-81-year-old and said, “It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.”

But, as fate would have it, the judge’s famous last words were not the final say on the case, as Cosby appears headed home without having to face another trial.

See Cosby’s life through the years in photos.

