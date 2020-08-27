Big Shot Dad: Robert Horry Displays A Father’s Love & Worry Over The Lives Of His Sons

Robert Horry might be best known as one of the most clutch shooters the NBA has ever seen, winning seven championship titles over the course of a fruitful career. Now an analyst, Big Shot Bob needs to remix his name to Big Shot Dad after expressing deep love and extreme worry over the life of his sons.

Horry, who just turned 50 this past Tuesday, was in the middle of a broadcast with his fellow Access SportsNet Lakers hosts on Spectrum SportsNet last night, sharing a story how the news of Jacob Blake’s shooting rattled him and how it brought on the tears. Horry explained that his wife saw him watching television and crying, at first ribbing him for turning the big Five-Oh.

He explained that the tears were brought on by the Blake shooting video and having to explain to his 14-year-old son, who aims to be a basketball player like his dad, the fact that police largely have the power and how much he worries about him and his adult son, who is off at college.

“It’s hard to tell your 14-year-old son that I worry about him when he walks out that door,” Horry with his voice breaking, tears beginning to flow. “I have a 21-year-old son. I worry about him because Black men are an endangered species pretty much. These cops are just killing because they feel like if they don’t have their body cams on, they have a right.”

He continued with, “And I tell my kids all the time. I say, ‘Dude, I don’t care what’s going on because at the end of the day I want you coming home to me. If you have to lay down on the ground and they can kick you, beat you, at least you’re going to go to the hospital and you’re going to come home to me.’”

The video of the moment can be seen below and it is absolutely powerful, and also heartbreaking. Horry’s first child, a daughter, passed away in 2011, which he makes mention of during his segment on-air.

Horry’s children no doubt have certain advantages many Black boys and men don’t with having a famous father, but that means nothing in a world that seems them largely as a threat, especially if they have any of their dad’s physical characteristics.

Horry’s emotional pleas to his children and ending the segment by informing white viewers the difficulty of living while Black in America has his name trending on Twitter. We’ve got those reactions below.

