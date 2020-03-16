Like Serena Williams said, this coronavirus pandemic is “serious.”

The WHO has called the crisis a world pandemic with it killing more than 6,500 people across the globe (nearly 80 in the U.S.) and infecting nearly 180,000. Even on a smaller scale, it’s pretty devastating to everyday Americans. Between self-quarantines, work from home schedules, school shutdowns, long lines at the grocery store, toilet paper wipeouts and the real threat of an economic downturn, this is a very worrisome time.

Oh, and even Idris Elba tested positive for the ‘Rona,

But somewhere in that, we have to have a moment to laugh and not get always get bogged down in everything that is depressing about the world. Enter a little pick-me-up I truly appreciated this weekend: Beyoncé as Lysol Disinfectant Sprays.

On Saturday morning, after coming home to D.C. after NYU was closed down because of the coronavirus, Queen Bey superfan Roy aka @ifiwerearoy created this hilarious and innovative thread.

“One of my friends I follow (@crazyinpain) created this funny Beyonce as Hand Sanitizer thread, which I think was inspired by the Chris Evans as Hand Sanitizer thread. So I thought, nobody is doing anything with Lysol and I ready knew that they had lots of scents and colors, so I had some photos saved and I started [building it out,” the 19-year-old college student told HelloBeautiful.

Build it out he did.

Using an array of Bey’s outfits from over the years compared to 19 different Lysol cans, which are damn near sold-out in stores across the country, Roy absolutely nailed it. Take a look at all this Bey-luscious beauty:

Beyoncé As Lysol Disinfectant Sprays Is The Best ‘Rona Thread On Twitter Right Now! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyoncé As Lysol Disinfectant Sprays Is The Best ‘Rona Thread On Twitter Right Now! was originally published on kysdc.com