Spread Love It’s The Yonce’ Way: Beyoncé Blesses A-Listers with Ivy Park Wardrobe

Christmas may be over, but Beyoncé is spreading the gift of her Ivy Park line to A-list celebrities.

After debuting the new looks of her Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas on Instagram, Queen Bey decided to spread love by sending wardrobes full of the merchandise to her celebrity friends including Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Reese Witherspoon, Laverne Cox and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.

The wardrobe which comes complete with it’s own Ivy Park themed orange portable closet features the freshly released looks from Bey’s Ivy Park that she displayed via IG in a post she captioned, “adidas x IVY PARK unboxing.”

The new collection, which was slated to be released on Saturday (Jan.18), officially dropped Friday (Jan. 17) features gender-neutral apparel, accessories and four footwear styles. Available in sizes XS to XL, pieces include jumpsuits, cargo pants, asymmetric dresses, coats, hoodies and biker shorts. Following the trend sparked by designer Virgil Abloh and Timothée Chalamet, several items, such as sports bras, bags and backpacks, include harness detailing, which is also detailed on the wardrobes boxes delivered to her friends.

“It is a dream come true,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “My team has worked hard with the Adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud…. I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

A dream indeed. According to CNBC, Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration is set to outperform Kanye West’s Yeezy collaboration noting that the choice to partner with Beyoncé may just be the boost they need to finally be positioned in the coveted top spot for footwear.

Kanye‘s Yeezy brand launched in February 2015 and has been a huge hit for Adidas in terms of both culture and sales. Yeezy sales are estimated to have earned $1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes, but analysts think Ivy Park could eventually surpass Yeezy’s sales although it could take time to fully develop.

Check out the A-list unboxings below and for the full Ivy Park lookbook click here.

